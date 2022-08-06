Mohammed Aryeetey in USA for 12th August fight

Mohammed Aryeetey and his team from Winbase Promotions arrive safely in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of his 12th August fight against Jeronil Borres at the Findlay Toyota Center.

He was accompanied by his manager Edwin Evans of Winbase Promotions and Management and Coach Gabriel Allotey aka Zico. Of the popular Sea View Boxing Gym.

The bout is an under card to the fight between Farmer and Bay.