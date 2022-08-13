Mohammed Aryeetey’s US Debut Ends In A Draw

National Flyweight Champion of Ghana, young Mohammed Aryeetey aka “The Golden Star” launched his career stateside after having campaigned in Ghana for all seven career fights.

The skillful lad was up against Filipino Jeronil BORRES (11- 7-1) at The Findley Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, Arizona on a Tevin Farmer – Mickey Bey headliner, August 12.

In what was a daring effort by Aryeetey, he was unable to notch a win against the wily Borres who has been knocked out thrice.

The all action fight was declared a split draw by the judges after eight gruelling rounds.Scores were: 78-74 for Aryeetey, 79-73 for Borres and 76-76 Draw.

Aryeetey was accompanied by trainer Gabriel “Zico” Allotey and diligent manager Edwin Evans of Winbase Promotions and Management, who has been pivotal in his protege’s upward ascent.

The soft spoken Aryeetey can hold his head up high and prop himself for a more convincing outing subsequently.

The Ghana National Champion has immense potential and would definitely come good.