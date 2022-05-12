Mohammed Kamara arrives in Ghana for West African Scrabble Championship

Mr. Mohammed Kamara, President of the Pan African Scrabble Association has arrived in Accra on Wednesday evening to officiate the West African Scrabble Championship coming up from May 15th to 18th 2022.

He was welcomed at the KIA Airport by Mr. Haruna Adamu, President of the Ghana Scrabble Association.

Mr. Kamara who was elated to be in Ghana for the first time expressed his joy and hoped for a successful championship.

He said Scrabble is a very important sporting activity that must be taken seriously in Africa and urged parents to encourage their children to play.

Mr. Haruna said Ghana is prepared to organize one of the most successful events and everyone coming to Accra for the competition will be happy.

He announced that the event will take place at the Palma Hotel at Spintex and appealed to corporate Ghana to support Scrabble.

According to him, it has not been easy finding sponsorship for the West African Scrabble Championship and had to dig in his own resources to make sure Ghana hosts the championship.

He urged the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to support Scrabble like it supports football and other sports as everyone deserves something positive in his or her chosen discipline.

The countries who will compete in the West African Scrabble Championship are Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Gambia and Ghana.