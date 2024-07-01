Mohammed Kudus Clinches Second Consecutive Footballer of the Year Award

Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus was named Footballer of the Year for the second consecutive year at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards.

The West Ham star did not only win the top prize on the night, but he also won the Goal of the Year award for his spectacular solo effort against Freiburg in this season’s Europa League.

The 23-year-old beat off competition from his national teammates Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, and Inaki Williams to win the top honour on the night.

Reining Ghana Premier League Champions FC Samartex 1996 won the Men’s Team of the Year, while five-time Women’s Premier League winners Hasaacas Ladies were adjudged the Female Team of the Year.

Samartex FC midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh picked up the home-based player award, while Mukarama Abdulai won the home-based player of the year (female).

The “Living Legend” honorary award went to former Black Queens player Adwoa Bayor and former Ghana Football Association Chairman Nana Sam Brew Butler.

Other award winners on the night include Abdul Aziz Issah (Future Star Award), Kofi Baah (Goalkeeper of the Year), and Casfordians (Special Fans Awards).

The full list of award winners is below:

Women’s Coach of the Season- Yusif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies)

Men’s coach of the season- Mr Nurudeen Amadu(Samartex FC)

Dreams FC- Most Vibrant Club On Social Media

Black Challenge- Special Award.

Female Team of the Year- Hasaacas Ladies

Male Team of the Year- Samartex FC

Thumbs Up Award – MTN Ghana, Goldfields Ghana

Living Legend Award- Adjoa Bayor, Nana San Brew Butler

Abdul Aziz Issah (Dreams FC) – Future Star Awards

Goalkeeper of the Year – Kofi Baah (Samartex FC)

Best Ghanaian Club CEO- Richard Duah Nsenkyire.

Women Footballer Of The Year – Jennifer Kankam Yeboah (Zed FC)

Home-based Player of the Year (Female)- Mukarama Abdulai (Hasaacas Ladies)

Home-based Player of the Year (Male) – Emmanuel Keyekeh (Samartex 1996)

Special Fans Award- Casfordians

The Goal of the Year – Mohammed Kudus vs Freiburg SC

Player of the Year – Mohammed Kudus