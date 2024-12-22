Mohammed Kudus Explains Cultural Significance Behind Unique Celebration at West Ham Match

West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has revealed the cultural meaning behind the unique celebration he performed following his equalizer against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

After Brighton took a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute, Kudus responded with a close-range header just seven minutes later to level the score. In a departure from his usual goal celebrations, the Ghanaian international pulled an elephant stool from the sidelines and sat on it, alongside teammate Crysencio Summerville.

In a post-match interview, Kudus explained the significance of the stool, which holds deep cultural value in Ghana. “This is a stool from Ghana. The chiefs sit on it, so it is very special. It shows authority and kingship,” Kudus said. “I thought about where I’m from and wanted to do something different to represent that.”

Previously, Kudus had become known for celebrating goals by sitting on the stadium hoarding, a move that had sparked considerable discussion among fans and media. Acknowledging the popularity of the gesture, the midfielder said, “There’s a lot of conversation about it,” and decided to make his celebration more personal. “When I bring out my stool now, this is mine, and nobody can do it,” he added.

Kudus’s celebration, which reflects both his heritage and personal creativity, has added a new dimension to his performances on the field, reinforcing his connection to his roots and the significance of his cultural identity.