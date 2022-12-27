Mohammed Kudus is allegedly a January transfer target for Liverpool

The 22-year-old has been in outstanding form for his Dutch club this season, making 21 appearances across all competitions while tallying 10 goals and two assists.

In 14 Eredivisie appearances this season, Kudus has scored five goals and provided two assists. In six appearances during the Champions League group stage, Kudus scored four goals and contributed two assists.

The attacker has 15 goals and 6 assists in 63 games for Ajax across all competitions. He scored in the September Champions League matchup with Liverpool.

His future has generated a lot of talk in recent weeks due to reports that a number of clubs are interested in signing him.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are aggressively looking to sign Kudus and that he may try to force a trade away from Amsterdam during the forthcoming January transfer window.

The attacker’s performances at the contest are thought to have sparked more interest in his services. In three appearances for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, the attacker scored twice.

In addition to Manchester United and Newcastle United, Everton is reportedly still interested in signing him after coming close to doing so in the summer.