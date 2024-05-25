Mohammed Kudus Named Europa League Player of the Season

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has been recognized as the Europa League Player of the Season by WhoScored.com, following his remarkable performances for West Ham United in the 2023/24 campaign.

Kudus, a key player for the Black Stars, delivered exceptional displays throughout the Europa League. His most notable performance came during the quarter-final second leg against SC Freiburg, where he scored two goals, leading West Ham United to a resounding 5-0 victory.

Throughout the season, the 23-year-old forward scored five goals in five appearances, achieving an impressive rating of 7.57 from WhoScored.com. This score was the highest among all players in the competition, earning him the prestigious title of Europa League Player of the Season.

In addition to this honor, Kudus was also named to the Europa League Team of the Season, highlighting his significant impact on the tournament.

Kudus is expected to be included in Ghana’s squad for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.