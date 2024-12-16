Mohammed Kudus Named in 2024 CAF Team of the Year

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus has earned a spot in the prestigious 2024 CAF Team of the Year, recognizing his outstanding performances for both club and country over the past year.

Kudus, who plays for West Ham United in the Premier League, had a sensational debut season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the league. One of the highlights of his season was his unforgettable solo goal against Freiburg in the Europa League, which has since been nominated for the 2024 Puskas Award. His remarkable strike also earned him the title of West Ham’s Goal of the 2023/24 season.

In addition to his impressive club form, Kudus shone on the international stage, scoring a brace for the Black Stars in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against Egypt in 2023. His stellar performances for both West Ham and Ghana have rightfully earned him a place in the CAF Team of the Year.

The full CAF Team of the Year includes:

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana (Cameroon)

Andre Onana (Cameroon) Defenders: Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) Midfielders: Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast), Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco), Yves Bissouma (Mali), Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast), Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco), Yves Bissouma (Mali), Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Kudus’ inclusion in this prestigious lineup further solidifies his growing reputation as one of Africa’s top talents.