Mohammed Kudus Set for Premier League Return Against Leicester City

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is set to make his Premier League return for West Ham United in their upcoming match against Leicester City on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, after serving a five-game ban.

Kudus has not featured in the Premier League since October 19, when he scored in a London derby against Tottenham Hotspur but was later sent off.

Kudus was shown a red card in the 2-1 defeat to Spurs after an incident where he poked midfielder Micky van de Ven in the face and shoved Pape Matar Sarr, resulting in a three-game ban. The Football Association later reviewed the incident and charged Kudus with violent conduct, extending his suspension by two more games and fining him £60,000, bringing his total suspension to five matches.

As a result, the 24-year-old missed games against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Newcastle, and Arsenal. Despite his absence from club football, Kudus has continued to represent Ghana, featuring in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification matches against Niger and Angola.

Kudus, who has scored two goals in eight league appearances for West Ham this season, will be eager to return to action and contribute to his team’s efforts as they face Leicester City. Fans and teammates alike will be hoping that his return will bolster the squad as they seek to improve their Premier League standing.