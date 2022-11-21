Mohammed Muntari features in Qatars World Cup debut

Ghana’s Mohammed Muntari made a historic debut World Cup appearance for Qatar, as they lost in their opening game against South American side, Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khal on Sunday.

The forward lasted for a period of 23 minutes as the hosts tasted their first World Cup defeat against their Group A opponents.

Making his debut appearance at the 2022 World Cup in the 72nd minute, the forward made some solid contribution as he kept defence of their opponents busy with some great shots hoping to grab an equaliser, but his efforts were not enough to get him that first World Cup goal.

The Al-Duhail forward began his football career in Golden Lions Soccer Academy owned by former Ghanaian international Nii Odartey Lamptey before moving to Qatar.

The 28-year-old joined Qatari club, El Jaish in 2014 where he bagged 18 goals in 45 appearances, which got the Qatari Football Association keeping a close eye on the player after which he naturalised and made his debut appearance for the Asian side in a friendly encounter against Estonia, where he managed to get his first goal for the side.

The former Golden Academy player since 2014 had made 48 appearances for Qatar’s senior side, netting 13 goals for the side.

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, the forward was convinced he could play his part in helping his side complete their host and win agenda.

The TI Ahmadiyya graduate currently plays for Al-Duhail and has a record as two times Qatar Stars League champions, three times Emir of Qatar Cup champion and two times Sheikh Jassem Cup champion.

Qatar hope to grab their first win in their next encounter against tough side Senegal in their next game at the Al Thumama Stadium.