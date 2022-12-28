Mohammed Sahnoon retains position as president of Ghana Cycling Federation

Lawyer Mohammed Sahnoon has been replaced elected as President of the Ghana Cycling Federation on Wednesday at the media center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

He thanked the delegates for the trust and confidence they have in him and urged them to unite and work hard to make Cycling the preferred sports discipline in Ghana.

“We have to create an environment for Cycling to develop” he said.

Mr. Riyadh Mohammed was elected as Vice President of the Ghana Cycling Federation with Shaaban Mohammed taking a new role as Secretary General of the Ghana Cycling Federation

Mr. Bright Kwaasi Nyarko of River Park Eastern Region was appointment as the Treasurer of the Federation.

There were new appointments including women commissioners and other management positions to ensure that Ghana Cycling Federation takes its proper place in Ghana sports.