Defender Mohammed Salisu has completed his move to English Premier League side Southampton from La Liga outfit Real Valladolid.

Salisu signed a four year deal with Southampton, after the club triggered his 10.9 million pounds release clause.

The highly rated defender enjoyed a breakthrough season with La Liga club Real Valladolid in the just ended campaign, playing 31 games and scoring a goal.

Salisu’s outstanding performances saw him attract interest from top clubs including Manchester United, but the swashbuckling defender chose to join Southampton.

The 21-year old nearly joined French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes last month but the deal collapsed in the eleventh hour, with the player preferring England.

The defender who is yet to represent Ghana at the international level was convinced to join the Saints after he was guaranteed of first team football.

Mohammed Salisu joined the youth set up of Real Valladolid in 2017, before gradually paving his way into the first team of the club.