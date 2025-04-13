Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca Unveils New Look

Casablanca’s Mohammed V Sports Complex, which has undergone a facelift following a major redevelopment project, reopened its doors Saturday evening (8:00 p.m.) for the derby between Wydad and Raja, as part of Matchday 26 of the Botola Pro D1 “Inwi” football league. The redevelopment project for this legendary stadium in the economic capital is part of the stadium upgrade program in preparation for hosting upcoming major sporting events, including the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2030 World Cup.

The work, which began in March 2024 and was completed in March 2025, consisted, according to data from the National Agency for Public Equipment (ANEP), of replacing the 45,000 seats in this national football temple, upgrading the press box, the sound system, video surveillance, and access control.

It also included the development of four changing rooms and warm-up rooms, the creation of the mixed zone and the new central tunnel for players, the replacement of the pitch (with a latest-generation hybrid pitch), the renovation of the athletics track, the upgrading of the lighting, and the replacement of the advertising screens.

The work also included the construction of a building to regulate and completely separate the various traffic flows, the development of a new access ramp for players’ buses, the VIP and VVIP parking, and the TV compound.

It also included the development of the VIP and media lounges, the construction of the new conference room, the creation of dressing rooms, the upgrading of restrooms, refreshment areas, and public infirmaries, in addition to increasing the number of gates and access control.

Outside the stadium, the work consisted of resurfacing the sidewalks and green spaces, upgrading the exterior lighting, repairing the fencing, and upgrading the annex.

Officially inaugurated in 1955, the Mohammed V Sports Complex has hosted the largest sporting events and tournaments in the Kingdom. A true land of sport and athletes, the Kingdom is increasingly establishing itself as a leader in the sporting field, not only in Africa but also internationally.

Indeed, Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, is pursuing a highly ambitious policy to develop its sports infrastructure as part of its preparations for hosting the 2025 African Cup of Nations and the 2030 World Cup, which it will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

This proactive policy aims to meet the international standards required by FIFA and CAF, while consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a continental, regional, and global sports hub. In this regard, Morocco continues to invest heavily in its sports infrastructure to host major international events such as the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 World Cup.

Thus, numerous stadiums, sports complexes, and training facilities are currently under construction or renovation to meet the most demanding international standards.

These include the construction of the Hassan II Stadium in Benslimane, the reconstruction of the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, and the expansion and upgrading of the Grand Stade de Tangier, in accordance with FIFA specifications. Ongoing work also involves the rehabilitation of the major stadiums in Fez, Marrakech, and Agadir, to bring them into compliance, initially with the CAF specifications, and then, in a second phase, with the FIFA specifications. Studies for this second phase have been completed, and work will begin immediately after the 2025 AFCON.

Finally, ongoing work also involves the reconstruction of the Al Barid Stadium and the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.