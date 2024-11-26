Mohammed VI Foundation for Science and Health Launches African Academy of Health Sciences in Dakhla

Dakhla – The Mohammed VI Foundation for Science and Health announced the launch of the African Academy of Health Sciences (AAHS), an institution dedicated to promoting research and development in health sciences in Africa.

The launch ceremony took place this Saturday at the Mohammed VI University of Science and Health in Dakhla, the Foundation said in a a press release.

Located in Dakhla, the African Academy of Health Sciences aims to promote South-South cooperation to ensure African health sovereignty. Its goal is to create a platform for exchange and partnership to advance scientific research in health, in a context that adapts to Africa’s specificities. It also emphasizes excellence in health science education by offering training programs which meet the continent’s needs.

The AAHS also seeks to bring together experts through the creation of African networks to develop strategies, conduct research projects, and disseminate knowledge and best practices in health, thus becoming a key body and major task force for African health.

The AAHS maintains strategic partnerships with institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry to encourage health cooperation.

It also participates in collecting and analyzing health statistics through the Big Data initiative and acts as a non-profit African observatory, responding to public health questions from Moroccan authorities as well as African or global institutions.

The Academy’s areas of action include human health (public health, emergencies, cardiology), animal health (veterinary and food safety), and environmental health (climate change, desertification, water, and water stress).

Through its various initiatives, the AAHS aims to become a hub for health development in Africa, promoting scientific innovation and organizing conferences and symposia to contribute to the sustainable improvement of African health systems.