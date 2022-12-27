Mohammed VI International University Hospital Receives ISO 9001 V-2015 certification

The Mohammed VI International University Hospital (HUIM6) of Bouskoura has obtained certification ISO 9001 V-2015, according to a press statement.

Through this new certification, the hospital reinforces its commitment to a policy of continuous improvement of the quality and safety of care.

Its approach is also centred on “Patients” and is essentially based on respect of their rights and consideration of their needs.

Thus, by obtaining ISO 9001 V-2015 certification following an audit, the Mohammed VI International University Hospital “demonstrates his commitment to building a culture responsible for and development of high performance in the care of

patients admitted for consultations/explorations, emergencies and hospitalization services”, the statement said.

Already labeled HQE, the Mohammed VI International University Hospital is engaged in numerous certification processes, “the ultimate objective being to continuously improve the quality of care and ensure optimal patient care, in accordance with the international standards and with respect for the environment,” the source concludes.

The Mohammed VI International University Hospital is a private non-profit hospital that offers a range of medical care and services. It is part of a homogeneous ecosystem orbiting around the Mohammed VI University of Health Sciences and reinforces the government’s strategy in the establishment of care and education structures at the national level.

Located near Mohammed V airport, HUIM6 covers an area of 47,000 m² and increases Morocco’s hospital capacity by 325 beds and places. The

hospital offers its patients a pleasant care space and personalized and efficient care, based on the excellence and quality of a well-honed human capital, based on the latest advances technologies both in terms of protocols, the technical platform and the latest generation equipment and the international standards it has.