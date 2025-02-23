Mohbad’s Widow Clarifies Singer’s Injury, Hospital Fears Amid Speculation Over Death

Wunmi, the widow of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has publicly addressed lingering questions about his final days, revealing new details about an injury he sustained weeks before his death and his deep-seated fear of hospitals.

During an emotional appearance on TVC’s Your View, Wunmi recounted how the singer accidentally injured himself while attempting to punch his friend, Prime Boy, during a confrontation at a music event.

“During the altercation, he tried to hit Prime Boy but missed and struck the window of a Toyota Prado instead,” Wunmi explained. The injury, which caused significant swelling, went untreated professionally due to Mohbad’s aversion to hospitals—a phobia rooted in a prior encounter with Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). “After the NDLEA ordeal, he refused to step foot in a hospital. When his hand worsened, we called a private nurse because his usual caregiver wasn’t available,” she added.

Her testimony dispels weeks of speculation linking Prime Boy to Mohbad’s tragic passing in September 2023, which had sparked rumors of foul play or even supernatural involvement. Fans and critics alike had scrutinized the altercation, with social media ablaze over unverified theories. Wunmi’s account, however, paints a picture of a regrettable accident compounded by the singer’s personal struggles.

The revelation also casts light on broader systemic issues. Mohbad’s distrust of medical institutions, fueled by his NDLEA experience, underscores a growing reluctance among Nigerians to seek formal healthcare amid fears of profiling or harassment. Legal analysts note that such anxieties are not uncommon in regions where interactions with law enforcement agencies have eroded public trust.

While Wunmi’s clarity offers solace to some, questions about the singer’s death remain unresolved. An official autopsy report has yet to be released, and authorities continue to investigate the circumstances. Prime Boy, previously questioned by police, has not commented publicly since Wunmi’s interview.

For now, the widow’s candid remarks have shifted the narrative, replacing conjecture with a humanizing glimpse into Mohbad’s private struggles. As tributes to the singer’s legacy continue, her disclosures serve as a poignant reminder of the complex pressures faced by public figures—and the urgent need for systemic reforms to rebuild trust in Nigeria’s healthcare and justice systems.