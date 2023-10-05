Moldova on track to join EU

Moldova is on the right track to becoming an EU member state. Speaking in Strasbourg ahead of the vote on a European Parliament resolution assessing Moldova’s progress towards EU membership, ECR Foreign Affairs Coordinator Anna Fotyga MEP said: “The Moldovans are continuing on their path towards the EU despite enormous problems. We give them our full support”. Ms Fotyga also congratulated the country on the progress it has made so far, despite adverse circumstances.

Since the beginning of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, Moldova has been struggling to cope with the consequences of Russia’s brutal aggression, facing a growing number of challenges and even direct hybrid attacks, such as protests orchestrated by Russia, airspace violations, the energy crisis and rising inflation. Earlier, Ms Fotyga had pointed out that the ECR had traditionally supported pro-Western Moldovan governments and that it was important that the country did not fall back under Russian influence.