Momo agents threaten industrial action over commission challenges

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) has threatened to embark on an industrial action over challenges in commission payments for its operators.

This was in a press release jointly signed by Mr Dela Dunstan Abotsi, President of MMAAG; Mr. Daniel Akorsah, President of the Agent Bankers Association of Ghana; Mr Edward Ofori Agyemang, President of the Mobile Money Advocacy Group; and Mr. Mumuni Aziz, President of the Northern Momo Agent Association of Ghana.

The statement said payment of agents’ cash in the commission had become problematic over the past two years, describing the situation as highly insensitive, especially in a time of economic difficulty and the astronomical cost of running a business for agents.

“Under the guise of auditing, payment of agents’ monthly commissions is unduly delayed, making the pittance devalue due to the current inflationary situation in the country,” the statementsaid.

It further said some agents do not get paid at all, stressing that critical to the issue was the lack of transparency in commissions paid to agents as they were not privy to the commissions accrued.

It emphasized that the agent network played a critical role in the growth of the industry, saying that they had on countless occasions registered “our displeasure, but it appeared nothing was being done about it.”

According to the statement, over a decade of doing business, agents had not witnessed any upward reviews in their commercials, even though they offer critical services to the economy.

The leadership said that considering the current economic situation and the rising cost of operations, including the high cost of liquidity management, the agents would no longer accept the static commission structure that had been in existence for the past 13 years.

They propose that the cash-in commission cap be moved from Gh¢ 1,000 to Gh¢ 3,000 cedis while the 0.5 percent rate is maintained and the cash-out commission shares are made 50 percent.