The role of Mobile Money (MOMO) services in an enabling digital economy cannot be overemphasized, the Central Regional Office of the Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) Ghana has said.

It indicated that the MOMO service focused on building a comprehensive portfolio for all financial inclusion needs and described it as ‘the payments glue that makes digitalization comes to life’.

It said this at the Organization’s annual Editors Forum organized virtually by the MTN Ghana to look through its projects, achievements, challenges, issues monitored on the ground and the way forward.

It was held on the theme: “The year of the customer; The Digital Experience.

Building MTN as the Digital Operator”.

Mr Samuel Korangteng, Corporate Services Executive for MTN said his outfit would expand MoMo ecosystem through partnerships, scale-up enterprise growth, build brand new digital layers and accelerate mobile data

He said to realize its vision of leading the delivery of a bold new digital world to customers, it would ensure the best customer experience, focused on returns and efficiency to enrich technology excellence.

On developing digital marketing strategy, he indicated that, MTN aimed to continue to build a world class digital presence, positioning the Company as a leader in its emerging target segment and enhance new social networks to drive engagements and increase the number of MTN Ambassadors to champion its cause.

Again, he stated that the network would provide customers the platform to contribute and become an essential part of the new digital experience within an integrated digital approach.

To remain Competitive, Mr. Korangteng said his outfit would consider partnership other than competition and play a key role in all partnered activities as it focused on the business’s goal.

“We have come this far because of our solid strategic objectives, which was to drive new revenue opportunities, understand customers to become indispensable and increase speed, efficiency and effectiveness” he added.

On some achievements, a document copied to the Ghana News Agency indicated that MTN has committed over GHS100,00000 so far to complement Government’s efforts in the fight against Corona Virus Pandemic .

It said it had also through the MTN foundation, which is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the telecom giant’s management structure invested 15 million dollars in 150 projects in education, health care and economic empowerment.

It further outlined some projects it intended to complete which included; Community libraries, classroom blocks, school dormitories, youth employment and entrepreneurship skills and a host of others targeting a total amount of GHS 10.4 million.