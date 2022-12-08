MoMo vendor robbed and shot at Gomoa Akotsi

A mobile money vendor has been robbed and shot at Gomoa Akoti in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Thirty-one-year-old Mr Ebenezer Amoquandoh was attacked and shot in the left thigh when he refused to hand over a bag containing an amount of ghc30,000 to two armed robbers after close of work on Tuesday night.

The victim was rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialized Hospital and has been treated and discharged.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Amoquandoh said after close of work, he heard some people shooting indiscriminately.

According to him, two men on motorbike rushed on him and forcibly took the bag containing the money, shot him in the thigh and sped off.

He said, earlier, a customer approached him at work and asked why he had still not closed and he responded that he was waiting for someone.

The police in the Gomoa Ojobi District have launched investigations into the robbery incident to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.