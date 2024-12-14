Mona Gucci Acquitted in GH₵103,400 Visa Fraud Case

Monalisa Abigail Semeha, widely known as Mona Gucci, has been acquitted and discharged by an Accra Circuit Court after being accused of defrauding a trader of GH₵103,400.

The court ruled that the case was a civil matter rather than a criminal one, leading to her exoneration.

Mona Gucci, a prominent television personality and Travel and Event Consultant, was accused of collecting the money from Comfort Obiri, a trader, under the promise of securing U.S. visas for her clients. The alleged agreement took place in February 2019, with Mona Gucci collecting GH₵40,000 for each visa. The complainant claimed that Mona later failed to deliver the visas and was unable to refund the amount, which led to the legal action.

During the trial, the prosecution presented three witnesses in support of the fraud allegations, but Mona Gucci’s defense team argued that the prosecution had failed to establish a case against her. The court accepted this argument and ultimately acquitted her of all charges.

In his ruling, Judge Isaac Addo stated that the dispute between the parties was a civil matter, not criminal fraud, thereby exonerating Mona Gucci. The case began when Comfort Obiri, a resident of Ofankor, was introduced to Mona in February 2019 as someone capable of securing U.S. visas. Despite receiving the payment, Mona Gucci did not fulfill her promise, and the complainant alleged that a refund was never made.

The ruling brings to a close a four-year legal battle for Mona Gucci. Although she has been cleared of fraud charges, Comfort Obiri may still pursue other legal options to seek compensation. The case highlights the complexity of distinguishing between civil and criminal matters in legal proceedings.