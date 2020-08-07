Mr. Prosper Agbenyo, a Deputy Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council has said monetary gains must not affect dedication to providing service to the nation.

He said reward should not be the panacea to doing one’s duty. Mr Agbenyo said these at an orientation workshop for 17 newly engaged staff of the Environmental Health Assistants for the Volta Region in Ho on Thursday.

The number, mostly females constitute the first batch of recruits, the majority being products of the Ho School of Hygiene who had completed in 2016.

He entreated the new entrants to champion the open defecation-free campaign in the districts to curtail its prevalence.

Mr. Prosper Afenyo, Volta Regional Budget Officer said the recruitment was good news for the employment sector, considering the backlog of unemployed graduates that haunted the nation.

He asked graduates to work within the vision of the Local Government Service (LGS) and support efforts to elevate its standard.

Mrs. Sybil Boison, Regional Environment Health Officer, said the recruitment was timely, as more staff was needed, adding that some districts had only six officers and that more would be required.

“Their coming is really going to help on the field. We need more to be able to improve district sanitation. Compliance,” she said.

Mrs. Boison said the orientation would help officers “think outside the box” to identify and undertake initiatives that would further the cause of the Service.

She said a logging system would soon be introduced to help monitor staff progress and ensure compliance.

Mrs. Boison asked them to contribute novel initiatives towards enhancing sanitation and work hard to achieve positive recognition, and to attract the needed support.

“We must develop an appetite for sanitation. We must be on the lookout for initiatives to enhance sanitation,” she said, adding that the Department prioritised in-service training and work to keep staff upgraded and updated.

Mr Peter Pariki, Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) Focal Person took the recruits through the LGS codes of conduct, and other essentials of the Department.

He reminded the recruits of the need to maintain proper conduct and not abuse their authority.

Ernest Hoggar, who was among the recruits, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the training helped refresh him following a long homestay. “Our zeal has been enhanced, and our motivation increased,” he said.

Mary Addo, also a recruit said her engagement ended the frustration of joblessness and expressed gratitude to the government.