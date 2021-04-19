A Philanthropist with over 20 years as a business owner, Marcus has crawled, walked and sprinted on the road to success until he found an agreeable pace that he now moves at. He is the founder of Millionaires International, FYI Business & Financial solutions and Wealthy Mindset University. In addition to this, Marcus Blandin is an award-winning wealth coach and a two-time #1 best-selling author.

As a serial entrepreneur since he was 8 years old, Marcus has a library of knowledge to impart to people aspiring to achieve success, young and old. He has poured out some of this knowledge in his books, ‘Good credit is Cool Great credit is Sexy,’ and ‘Monetize your motivation.’

Blandin started his business from nothing and built from the ground up, not without setbacks and challenges along the way. He is now the owner o a 7+ figure brand and has helped tens of thousands of people become financially literate. He has also helped thousands of people achieve success by earning over 6 figures.

Financial literacy is extremely crucial but at the same time, not many people understand much about how to build and maintain a good credit. One of Blandin’s key interests is giving back as much knowledge as possible to help more people be able to stand tall in their financial achievements.

All his companies and non-profits serve people and hold the hands of others to help them succeed. In turn, these people become positive contributors to the society. Having ben where most people are today, struggling with no way up or out of the situation, Marcus understands that. Now sitting at the top 1%, he is passionately trying to help others understand that they too can get where he is and even do better.

According to Marcus Blandin, it is about investing in who you want to become and starting where you are with what you have. Knowledge is your best friend which is why he imparts his knowledge in building wealth to others.

If you’re looking to learn a thing or two about monetizing your motivation and how to cultivate a wealthy mindset, Marcus Blandin is a sure bet as clearly demonstrated by his immense success and years of experience both in business and coaching young aspiring millionaires.