Mongols in China are protesting against new restrictions on the Mongolian language in schools, according to rights groups.

The New York-based group Human Rights Watch on Friday called on Chinese authorities to stop the alleged harassment of protesters in the Inner Mongolia region.

A policy announced Monday, a day before the start of the school year, requires schools in Inner Mongolia to use new textbooks in Mandarin Chinese, replacing Mongolian-language textbooks in literature, ethics and history.

Other classes, including math, sciences, art, music and Mongolian language, will continue to be taught in Mongolian.

The move follows similar measures taken in previous years in the Chinese regions of Tibet and Xinjiang, where authorities have limited the teaching of minority languages in schools as part of what critics say are efforts to assimilate ethnic minorities into the Han majority.

School boycotts and protests erupted in various cities across Inner Mongolia, according to the New York-based rights group Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Center. Unverified social media posts show Mongols holding signs with slogans and singing in Mongolian.

Public security bureaus in eastern Inner Mongolia on Wednesday published wanted lists with names and head shots that appear to have been taken by surveillance cameras during protests.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday said the pushback against the education policies in Inner Mongolia represents political speculation with ulterior motives.

“Disinformation has misled the public, with the possible interference of overseas separatists,” the state-run Global Times tabloid wrote in an editorial Friday.

About 6 million Mongols live in China, the majority of whom reside in the Inner Mongolia region bordering Mongolia.