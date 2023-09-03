Moniepoint monthly transaction value pegged at US$12 billion

Leading African Fintech company, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank said it now processes average monthly transactions valued at $12 billion as more businesses in Nigeria embrace digital payments.

The Acting Managing Director of Moniepoint, Babatunde Olofin, who disclosed this on during a chat with journalists in Lagos, attested to the fact that the cash scarcity incidence that occurred early this year pushed more businesses and individuals to go cashless.

Olofin further disclosed that the fintech which recently announced its entry into personal banking having been on the business side of digital financial services for years, is now recording an average of 400 million transactions monthly.

“Moniepoint currently serves over 1.6 million businesses, and going into personal banking, the fintech is targeting at least 4.8 million retail customers in the first three months.Moniepoint Inc that has birthed a robust and reliable digital payment infrastructure that has carried out an average monthly transaction value of $12 billion for about 1.6 million businesses.”

He said this is based on the projection that each of the 1.6 million businesses it has onboarded has, at least, 3 workers, who are potential customers of Moniepoint personal banking services

Deepening financial inclusion

Olofin said the fintech’s move into personal banking was to help in achieving the financial inclusion target of the Central Bank of Nigeria as it will be targeting many unbanked Nigerians through agent banking.