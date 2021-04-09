(dpa) – At least three pro-Iranian fighters were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, a war monitor reported.

The strikes targeted an arms depot in an area manned by the Iran-allied Lebanese Hezbollah movement, totally destroying the facility, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It was not immediately clear if the fatalities were Hezbollah fighters, the Britain-based watchdog added.

“We have information that they were not Syrian nationals,” observatory head Rami Abdel-Rahman told dpa.

He added that the number of dead is likely to rise as the attack left an unspecified number of injured, some of them in critical condition.

The state Syrian news agency SANA said four soldiers were injured in the early Thursday attack.

So far, there has been no official comment from Israel.

Israeli strikes in Syria have been seen as an attempt to prevent Iran, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s main allies, from building up its military influence in the region.