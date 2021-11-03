Monitor: Israeli missiles hit pro-Iranian posts near Syrian capital

Israel launched a missile attack against positions occupied by pro-Iranian militias near the Syrian capital, the second such attack in less than a week around Damascus, a war monitor reported on Wednesday.

The early Wednesday attack targeted the Zakyia area in the Damascus countryside, home to arms depots used by pro-Iranian militias, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added.

Syria’s state news agency SANA confirmed the attack and cited a military source, saying that an Israeli aerial “aggression” with missiles caused only material damage in the area.

So far, there has been no comment from Israel on the reported attack.

On Saturday, Syria said its air defences partially repulsed an Israeli missile attack near Damascus, which resulted in two soldiers suffering wounds.

Israeli strikes in Syria are seen as an attempt to prevent Iran, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s main allies, from building up its military influence in the region.

Iran and its proxy militias in the region have been the main allies of al-Assad in his fight against opposition groups seeking to oust him since an uprising started against his rule in 2011.