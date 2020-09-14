At least 10 pro-Iranian militiamen were killed on Monday in airstrikes believed to have been conducted by Israel in eastern Syria, a monitor reported.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least six loud explosions were heard south of al-Bou Kamal, which is close to the Iraqi border.

The strikes reportedly killed 10 pro-Iranian militiamen – eight Iraqi nationals and two Syrians.

The observatory that the strikes also destroyed arms depots and military vehicles that belong to the militia.

On September 3, at least 16 pro-Iranian militiamen were killed in two separate airstrikes believed to have been carried out by Israel in eastern Syria.

Israel has not yet commented on the reported attacks. Previous Israeli strikes against targets in war-torn Syria have been seen as an attempt to prevent Iran, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s main allies, from building up its military influence in the region.