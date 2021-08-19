Monitor your children against the abuse of their mobile phones – Headmistress

Mrs. Freda Opoku, the Headmistress of the SUSEC Model Primary and Junior High School in Sunyani has appealed to parents and guardians to monitor the use of mobile phones by their children about

She expressed discomfort in the rate at which many school children were abusing the use of the internet instead of using the online platform to research and do their home works.

Addressing the Parent-Teachers Association (PTA) meeting of the school on Thursday in Sunyani, Mrs. Opoku said it was unfortunate many parents and guardians had failed to monitor the viewing contents of their children and wards, while they browsed on the internet.

She said though exposing children to the internet was good as it aided them to study and research, the adverse effects on children were enormous if parents failed to monitor what their children watch and do with the internet.

Mrs. Opoku said the school was doing everything possible to enhance the academic performance of the pupils and students, adding, parents and guardians must contribute their quota by guiding their children and wards to do their homework and assignments.

She underlined the need for parents to pay regular visits to the schools of their children and interact with teachers about their behaviour and the academic performance of their children.

Many of the parents expressed worry about the number of hours their children stayed and were glued to the internet under the pretext of doing their homework.

GNA