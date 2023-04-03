Monsieur Chrysoula Zacharopoulou visits the Freedom Skatepark

Minister of State at the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs Chrysoula Zacharopoulou on Saturday visited the Freedom Skatepark today as part of her official 3-day visit to Ghana.

The first fully functional and sustainable skatepark in Ghana, which was created in 2021 by Sandy Alibo, a French Caribbean creative is supported by the French Development Agency.

Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, graced the event together with the Ambassador of France to Ghana, HE Jules-Armand Aniambosso and other officials from the French Embassy.

The Freedom Skatepark also hopes to be a training ground for Ghana’s potential inclusion in the skateboard category at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Chef de mission for team Ghana for Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Isaac Aboagye Duah and former Black Stars captain and legend Abedi Ayew Pele were present.

