Monsignor Basaanah calls for collective responsibility to avert violent extremism

Monsignor Christopher Basaanah, Parish Priest of Saint Monica Catholic Church, at Nyankpala, has said there was the need for the citizenry to demonstrate their collective responsibility to avert violent extremism in the country.

He said the events in other neighbouring countries required the citizenry to be vigilant through awareness creation across bioard in the country.

Monsignor Basaanah made the call in a speech read on his behalf at a town hall meeting on violent extremism held at Nyankpala in the Tolon District of the Northern Region.

The meeting, held under the theme: “Violent Extremism: Understanding the Drivers and Building Resilience through Education and Dialogue”, was attended by various interest groups including the youth, traditional authorities, religious leaders, and students in the district.

It formed part of the Sahel Peace Initiative being implemented by the National Catholic Secretariat of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference with funding support from the Catholic Relief Services

Monsignor Basaanah, said “We all have a responsibility in ensuring that our country is safe from the activities of violent extremists by working together to promote peaceful coexistence in our communities.”

Mr Fuseini Salifu Issifu, Tolon District Chief Executive said there was the need for peaceful coexistence in the country to maximise the various programmes and projects put in place by the government.

Mr Issifu said: “If we continue to live in peace and harmony among ourselves, it will be difficult for violent extremists to penetrate our communities.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Gladstone Kumeko, Tolon District Police Commander, sensitised participants on violent extremism, radicalisation and admonished them to take their personal safety seriously.

He urged them to be on the look-out and report suspicious characters to law enforcement officers for the appropriate actions to be taken.

Mr Apullah Adintingah Patrick, Zongo Chief of Nyankpala said the event was organised at the right time urging young people to eschew violence to grow and develop in peaceful communities.