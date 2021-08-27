Montenegro police seize 1 ton of cocaine hidden among bananas

Police in Montenegro said they have seized more than a ton of cocaine hidden among bananas, leading to the arrest of two people.

The drug was stashed in some 1,200 separate packages and found among banana containers late Thursday, police tweeted without providing further details.

The Montenegrin media spoke of the worst blow to date against the drug mafia in the small Balkan and Adriatic country of 620,000 people.

The cocaine was found in several sites near the capital Podgorica, the reports said.

Montenegrin clans control part of the cocaine smuggling trade from Latin America to Europe and are notorious for their ruthlessness and brutality.

For years, two cartels from the coastal city of Kotor have been fighting a bloody feud that is being waged around the world. There have been murders of rivals in Germany, Austria and Greece.