MONUSCO peacekeepers actively support FARDC and SAMIDRC against M23

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) continues to provide support to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) in their efforts to halt the territorial expansion of the “March 23 Movement” (M23) armed group in North Kivu province.

Over the past 48 hours, MONUSCO heavy artillery carried out fire missions against M23 positions in Sake and repositioned its forces to strategic locations to reinforce its deployment in and around Goma. The Mission has also conducted joint day and night patrols with FARDC and supported the deployment of Congolese forces’ heavy artillery and attack helicopters destroying M23 equipment.

This initiative aims to secure vital areas and protect civilians from the M23 advance. MONUSCO’s Quick Reaction Forces (QRF) have also been actively engaged in intense combat, demonstrating resilience and professionalism. During these confrontations in Sake, five peacekeepers were wounded this Friday while four suffered minor injurie yesterday, Thursday. The nine wounded peacekeepers are currently receiving medical treatment.

In collaboration with FARDC, MONUSCO continues to maintain defensive positions in North Kivu as part of Operation Springbok III to restrict M23 movements and safeguard civilians and critical infrastructure in the province. MONUSCO also supports the Southern African Development Community Mission in DRC (SAMIDRC) by providing medical care and logistical support in line with Resolution 2746 (2024).

MONUSCO reiterates the Secretary-General’s call to the M23 movement to immediately cease its offensive and withdraw from all occupied areas in accordance with the July 31, 2024, ceasefire agreement. It further exhorts stakeholders to swiftly resume a franc dialogue in order to find a sustainable and final solution to the conflict that has triggered massive displacement, humanitarian needs and human sufferings.