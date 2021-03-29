Madam Radia Adama Saani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Moontouch Travel Limited, has been adjudged best Travel & Tourism CEO of the year 2020 at the third Northern Excellence Awards, in Tamale.

She received the prestigious award alongside other distinguished personalities such as Mr Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency, Mr Hassan Tali, Deputy Managing Director of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, The Executive Director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency and Mr Napaga Tia Sulemana, Presidential Staffer, among others.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Madam Saani explained that “despite unavoidable threats posed by the skirmishes of COVID-19 to businesses globally, especially in the Aviation & Tourism sectors, Moontouch Travel Ltd, through instrumental leadership, braced the storm and positioned the company as one of the best performing Travel Agents in Ghana with significant tour operations and consultancy”.

She commended the award scheme for duly recognizing the positive strives she had made even amid challenges to stay relevant in the travel and tour business.

“I am excited that my hard work has been recognized by an institution that is scanning the system to appreciate the effort of those contributing positively to society and assisting to create jobs to reduce the unemployment situation in Ghana”, she added.

According to Madam Saani, “the award secured will further cement my determination to use quality leadership to impact society, especially making young female professionals from the five Northern regions and the entire country, proud with my achievements”.