More animals, fewer sandstorms as Tibet greens

by Liu Xinyong, Lyu Qiuping, Zhai Yongguan

Dondrup, 42, still has an article he wrote over two decades ago in high school about his aspirations.

“My grandma told me that 30 years ago, there were forests all around my village, and there were bears, deer and other wild animals,” said Dondrup, born in a village in the city of Shannan, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

Due to the destruction of vegetation, not only the number of wild animals decreased but villagers had to travel far away to get firewood, the Tibetan wrote.

“With less vegetation on the mountains, there will surely be fewer animals. Thus, I decided that in the future I want to become a forestry worker to protect our forests,” the letter reads.

His dream has come true. In 2010, he began working in Shannan’s forestry and grassland bureau, where he takes part in organizing tree-planting activities every year.

With continuous government investment and unremitting efforts from various sides, Tibetans are enjoying a constantly improving environment, and Tibet has become one of the regions with the best ecological environment in the world.

Samten Norbu, head of Shannan’s forestry and grassland bureau, said that after the tree-planting efforts over the past decades, the city has built a 160-km green belt along the Yarlung Zangbo River.

“The environment has improved, dusty days have decreased year by year, and people’s sense of happiness, gain and accomplishment is on the rise,” said Samten Norbu.

Tibet had invested a total of 81.4 billion yuan (12.55 billion U.S. dollars) in the area by the end of last year. In 2020, the forest coverage reached 12.3 percent, and the comprehensive vegetation coverage of natural grassland grew to 47 percent, according to a white paper released in May.

The improvements are witnessed and also contributed to by Paljor, 62.

Since 2004, Paljor has turned more than 400 mu (about 27 hectares) of barren and desert-like land in Shannan into a nursery garden by planting over 70 types of trees.

Under the support of the local government, his nursery garden now has an annual output of about 4 million yuan, employing more than 70 full-time workers.

As the environment greens, wild animals are returning. In Paljor’s nursery, roe deers are seen playing in the woods. He recalled the deers were first spotted in the garden around 2010, and there are also foxes and birds.

“Every afternoon, different kinds of colorful birds will gather in my garden, and I can hear their merry chirps,” Paljor said with pride.

The biodiversity improvement came as wild animals and their habitats have been better protected. The population of the endangered black-necked cranes has increased from no more than 3,000 in the 1990s to more than 8,000 now, and the population of Tibetan antelopes is around 300,000, the white paper said.

“Thanks to favorable government policies, the vegetation protection in my hometown is getting better and better. As a forestry worker, I’m proud,” Dondrup said.

Higher incomes give Tibetans more clothing choices

Rising incomes and improved living conditions are bringing more diverse clothing choices to people in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region as well as breathing life into local garment brands.

During the 2016-2020 period, the Engel coefficient of Tibetan residents, the proportion of total family income spent on food, continued to decline, while the per capita consumption on clothing rose by 584 yuan (about 91 U.S. dollars).

The force behind increased spending on clothing is rising incomes. In 2020, the per capita disposable income of urban residents in Tibet was 41,156 yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10 percent. That of rural residents rose 12.7 percent to 14,598 yuan, official data shows.

“In old Tibet, my family of six only had two rough items of clothing made of pulu (a kind of Tibetan woolen fabric) to wear. They were used as clothing during the day and quilts at night,” said Changchub, a villager from the Chushur County of Lhasa.

“At that time, even filling our stomachs was a problem. Who would care about clothing?” he said.

Before the 1950s, the three major stakeholders — officials, aristocrats and higher-ranking lamas — and their agents made up about 5 percent of the population but owned almost all of the land, pastures, forests, mountains, rivers and other means of production.

Serfs and slaves, who accounted for 95 percent of the local population, had little to spend on their clothing, which was shoddy and dull.

Li Mei, president of the Tibetan Institute of Ethnic Clothing and Culture, said that Tibetan people’s clothing has experienced a consumption upgrading.

“Their quality of life has improved significantly, their clothes are becoming more and more exquisite and they are moving toward high-end consumption,” Li said.

In recent years, local fashion brands have mushroomed in Tibet. There are more than 20 Tibetan-style fashion shops on Barkhor Street in central Lhasa, the regional capital.

“Modern Tibetan clothing uses silk, flax and other materials while retaining the traditional designs,” said Rigzin, executive director of AJ-NAMO, a Tibetan fashion design firm, adding that they have been creating designs using new materials thanks to technical innovations.

Li said that compared with traditional Tibetan clothing, fashionable Tibetan clothes are gaining popularity as they are lighter and more comfortable, and their style better dovetails with contemporary aesthetics.

Plateau railway propels Tibet’s development to new heights

by Lyu Qiuping, Ma Zhuoyan and Liu Xinyong

Sangye Puncog, 22, never saw a train until his high school graduation tour to Lhasa, capital of southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

Fascinated by the “steel giant,” Sangye Puncog, a Tibetan hailing from the rural Nyingchi City, was inspired to major in transportation and went on to study at Southwest Jiaotong University.

Financially aided by the government, he graduated in 2019 and is now in charge of passenger loading and unloading at the Golmud Railway Station, a railway hub in Qinghai Province neighboring Tibet.

“I didn’t know I would work here when I passed through it on a train to the university,” Sangye Puncog said with a smile.

In July 2006, the railway section connecting Golmud and Lhasa went into operation, marking the opening of the world’s highest and longest plateau railroad — the Qinghai-Tibet railway.

The railway, the first connecting Tibet with the rest of China, has stimulated the development of the plateau region by bringing tourists, materials, and business opportunities.

By the end of June, the railway transported 29.63 million passengers and 68.35 million tonnes of cargo from and to Tibet, according to the China Railway Qinghai-Tibet Group Co., Ltd.

Hu Xiaodi, a 57-year-old tourist, headed for Lhasa on the Z6801 train. He and five of his relatives planned to hire a car in Lhasa for a road trip in Tibet.

“Tourism in Tibet is so popular that we can hardly book enough tickets for us to the Potala Palace,” said Hu, from the city of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.

Tibet received 1.8 million tourists from home and abroad in 2005, one year ahead of the opening of the landmark rail link. It received more than 35 million tourists in 2020 despite the impact of COVID-19.

Due to the unavailability of train tickets to Lhasa because of high demand, Ma Yuxiu, who was traveling with her four-year-old daughter, had to transfer twice from Xining, the capital of Qinghai and starting point of Qinghai-Tibet railway. She was there to meet her husband, who is a crane driver and has worked at different construction sites in Tibet for three years.

“Considering that he is too busy, we have to meet him every year and travel around,” said Ma, 26, adding that they have visited several destinations in Tibet like the Potala Palace and the Yambdrok Lake.

Built at an altitude of more than 4,500 meters, the Nagqu railway station in the city of Nagqu is the world’s highest railway station combining passenger and cargo transportation.

The annual number of passenger trips handled by the railway station surged from 16,000 in 2006 to 310,000 in 2020.

“The waiting hall, which opened to the public in 2006, is so small that many passengers have to stand during peak season,” said Dong Shenggang, head of the station.

The station handled 518,000 tonnes of cargo in 2020, skyrocketing by 619 percent from 2006.

“Construction materials such as steel, cement, timber, as well as daily necessities like grains and salt have been among the major goods delivered up here,” Dong said.

The Chinese central government made a cumulative investment of 1.63 trillion yuan (about 253 billion U.S. dollars) in the 70 years after the peaceful liberation of Tibet, showed figures released in May.

Over 590 billion yuan of the total investment went into the construction of major projects that have significantly driven the region’s economic development, including the Sichuan-Tibet Highway and Qinghai-Tibet Railway.

The region’s gross domestic product soared to more than 190 billion yuan in 2020 from 34.2 billion yuan in 2006.

Xu Guoming, who had just left Lhasa by train for Xining, is amazed by the mushrooming buildings and infrastructure projects in Lhasa.

The entrepreneur in truck transportation from east China’s Shandong Province first came to Lhasa in 2013.

“Compared with my first trip there, I could hardly recognize the street I had lived in,” said Xu, 42, adding that he is optimistic about his business prospects in Tibet.

To meet the rising demand for passenger transport, the old Golmud station measuring 500 square meters has been replaced by a new one covering nearly 15,000 square meters. It can accommodate 2,000 passengers in the waiting hall at the same time.

The Golmud station worker Sangye Puncog is also delighted as a new railway section connecting Lhasa and his hometown Nyingchi went into operation last month.

The 435-km line, the first electrified railway in Tibet, has shortened the travel time between Nyingchi and Lhasa to three and a half hours from some seven hours by bus.

Arranged by Sangye Puncog, his father, a rice farmer, took a train trip for the first time in his life to Lhasa. His mother, who was then in poor health, did not go.

“I’m planning to take my mother on board a train when I’m on vacation. My parents are proud of me,” he said.



(Xinhua correspondents Bai Shaobo and Li Linhai contributed to the story.)