A total of 380 members of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association in Bono Region registered and successfully wrote this year’s nationwide Council for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) Examination.

The COTVET examination focuses on oral and practical proficiency tests to assess the skills and competencies of apprentices and is organized in April and September every year.

Mr. Francis Agyare, the Bono Regional Chairman for the Association told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the examination center in Sunyani that the candidates were between 16 and 21 years with about 80 percent females.

“The trade test is an assessment of the individual to ascertain whether skill training apprentices have achieved certain levels of knowledge and expertise”, he explained and added they represented the 2018 to 2021 batch of trainees.

Mr Abdullah Mohammed Amin, an invigilator, commended the candidates for their good conduct.

Some of the candidates who spoke to the GNA expressed their joy for having the opportunity to write the examination.