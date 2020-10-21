An update on the collapsed storey building at the Church of Prosperity at Akyem Batabi in the Asene Manso Akroso district on October 20, 2020 indicated that 14 persons are now confirmed dead, while eight were injured as at 1630 hours on October 21, 2020 .

Akoa Isaac the founder of the Church of Prosperity is also in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) for investigation regarding the collapse of the storey building.

Mr. Kwame Appiah Kodua the Eastern Regional Director of National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO) briefing the media said, additional rescue teams from the region and districts were called to support the operation.

Also, sniff dogs are brought to the scene to help detect particular places that the victims were trapped in.

Mr. Kodua said, the cause of the collapsed building was not ascertained, but investigations were ongoing.