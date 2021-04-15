Madam Elizabeth Safoa King, Chairperson of the Women’s Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and Executive Director of Papaye Recreational Village at Konkonuru – Aburi has bemoaned why only one female athlete, Nadia Eke, a triple jumper has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Speaking with Yours Truly in an exclusive interview on the Olympic Games, she called on the nation’s best female athletes to make sure their presence is felt.

According to the Vice President of Ghana Hockey, many Ghanaian female athletes did well at the 2019 African Games in Morocco, and expected them to improve upon their performances by showing up at the Olympic Games.

She appealed to the male athletes to support the females to join them, as the future has been described as feminine.

She was hopeful that the national female long jump and high jump champions would make it.

Madam King also believes the female 100 meters by 4 relay team can also qualify as they are rated high in the world.

On the occasion of 100 days more to the Olympic Games, she urged Ghanaians to pray for the athletes representing the nation to perform magic and win medals.

She advised all sportsmen and women to abide by the Covid -19 health and safety protocols.