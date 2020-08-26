People in Ghana could be exposed to a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as political party activities have intensified in the run-up to the country’s general election in December, experts have warned.

The fear is premised on participants’ possible contact with infected persons as candidates crisscross the 16 regions in the country to sell their message to the electorates.

Ghana has already recorded over 40,000 COVID-19 confirmed cases, and there is a fear among the populace there could be a flare-up.

Director-General for the Ghana Health Service Patrick Kuma Aboagye observed there is a risk of the virus spreading among people when they go out.

The risk of infection could rise as people go outdoors, Aboagye said at a recent press conference.

Director for Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the Center for Democratic Development in Ghana Kojo Pumpuni Asante said the pandemic posed a threat to the public as political parties go about campaigning.

“The strong likelihood of the campaigns taking place in an environment where there is a continuing threat of fear of getting infected with COVID-19 further complicates the picture,” he said.

The West African country is set to hold its general election on Dec. 7, with the ruling New Patriotic Party racing against the National Democratic Congress, the main opposition. Enditem