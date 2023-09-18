More Girls Urged to Come and Dance to Olympics

Winner of the female category of the 2023 Afro Break International Ghana Qualifiers, B Girl Tris Naomi has called on more girls to join in the sports and entertainment.

She said Breaking has taken her to some places she never dreamt of as a young girl.

She thanked God and her parents as well as all those who have supported her and the sponsors of the Afro Break intitiatives.

“We need more females in the kids’ battles, battle exhibitions (Krump and Hiphop) and B Girls battles, it is very interesting, come and try” she expressed.

After missing the 2024 Paris Olympic Games boat in Morocco, she is targeting Los Angeles 2028.

B Girl Tris beat B Girl Myriam in a display of creativity and enthusiasm.

She got a certificate, cash prize of 1,000ghc and the opportunity to represent Ghana at the African Championship in November.