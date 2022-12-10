More Goodies For MTN Customers In The ‘Season Of Sharing’

MTN Ghana is set to put smiles on Customers faces through the “MTN Season of Sharing” this December. As a way of sharing in the spirit of Christmas and keeping friends and families connected to each other, MTN’s Season of Sharing’’, will offer customers gifts and special packages throughout the month of December.

This year, selected customers (Prepaid and Postpaid) will enjoy the following packages:

• Shopping vouchers (Electronic and Physical) from various retail outlets across the country to shop during the festive season.

• Free movie tickets at Silverbird Cinemas in the very exciting Pulse Speed shopping on MyMTN App.

• Free access to “How-Do-We-Go-Home” a Google Map service capped at 100mb/day. Customers who purchased data bundles on MyMTN app throughout the month of November will benefit.

• ‘Freebies and discounts on selected devices purchased from MTN shops across the country.

Speaking on the Customer offers for the season, Chief Commercial Officer, Noel Kojo- Ganson explained that Customer Experience remained the number one priority for MTN and hence the continuous approach to churn out relevant offers that excite our customers.

He said, “We want our customers to feel special and loved, we always ensure that we recognize and reward them with relevant lifestyle offers. Rewarding our customers for their loyalty and frequently engaging them helps us delight them and make their lives a whole lot brighter. We urge customers who have accrued points on the Reward platform to ensure that they redeem their prizes by December 18, 2022. Once again and as always ‘’MTN Season of Sharing’ is ready to create excitement among our customers’, he added.

MTN cautioned Customers to be mindful of fraudsters, re-iterating that MTN will not ask for any form of payment from customers to redeem any prizes won. Customers who wish to validate messages received should visit any of MTN’s Service Centers across the country or call 100 for details of MTN promotions. Customers who are selected as beneficiaries of the ‘Season of Sharing’ will be called by MTN Ghana staff on the official line 0244300000.

The “MTN Season of Sharing” was initiated in 2014 to show appreciation to MTN’s loyal customers for their support to the brand and since then thousands of subscribers have won various prizes.