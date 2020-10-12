Cambodian authorities have warned citizens to expect more heavy rainfall following days of downpours that have displaced thousands.

A spokesperson for Cambodia’s National Committee for Disaster Management told local reporters that at least 10 people had died as a result of the heavy rains since October 1, the Khmer Times reported on Monday.

The country’s Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has issued warnings for Monday through Wednesday which predict heavy rains and strong winds.

The forecast comes after a weekend of wild weather that saw thousands of people displaced as flash flooding hit several Cambodian provinces, inundating houses, and cutting off roads.

Authorities in the capital Phnom Penh, meanwhile, mobilized mobile pumps to drain floodwaters after sustained rain.