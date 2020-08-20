Myanmar reported two more locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 396, said a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

One patient is a 41-year-old male living in Sittwe township of Rakhine state, and he was under quarantine due to the close contact with recently confirmed case.

The other is a 29-year-old female living in the same township who was under investigation as she did not have either recent travelling history or close contact with the confirmed patient.

Myanmar has detected local transmissions again after last local case was confirmed on July 16.

A 26-year-old female, with no recent travelling history or close contact with infected patient, tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 16.

Myanmar reported its first two confirmed cases on March 23, and the death toll stands at six.

Union Minister Myint Htwe of Health and Sports, in his recent message to the public, urged people not to let guard down in the fight against the infectious COVID-19 and to stay alert over the second wave.