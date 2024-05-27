More Opportunities Emerging for Women in the Maritime Sector

Some women professionals in the maritime and port sector of Ghana say that even though their numbers are growing, more women are needed to participate in the sector.

According to them while they acknowledge the growing participation of women in the sector, there is more room to employ women as they currently form less than a quarter of the workforce.

The women speaking at a Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) media engagement encouraged young female professionals in the maritime industry to justify that women were competent and could excel in the male-dominated field by pursuing excellence and adopting a ready-to-learn attitude towards their jobs.

They noted that it was evident that the women could successfully participate in some of the technical fields of the sector, including the operation of heavy-lift equipment such as forklifts, cranes, tugboats, and others, as some women were already handling such operations.

They called for a conducive environment that would encourage women to work more comfortably in these “hard” fields.

They noted that females would thrive and display their talent and competencies in the maritime and port sectors when they get the opportunity and the right environment.

Mrs Philippa Amanda Armah, the General Manager, Procurement at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), implored aspiring female maritime professionals to have an open mind and embrace learning opportunities in the industry.

Mrs Armah, who is also the president of the Port Ladies Association, said it was important that they read widely and adapt to issues in the industry to build their interest and capabilities, stating that it was not enough to be offered the opportunity, but rather females in the maritime sector must add something to the industry through their work.

She also urged them to join any of the recognised female associations in the sector to help them network and find mentors who would help them shape their careers.

She disclosed that various female associations were helping to create awareness of the maritime and port industries among young females to whip up their interest in developing a career in the sector.

Ms Pauline Abrokwah, the Co-Chairperson for the Tema District Technical Committee at the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), reiterated that women professionals must acquire practical knowledge of the industry they work in and void being within their comfort zones.

Ms Abrokwah stressed that females needed to take mentorship seriously, as it would open them up to opportunities they did not know existed in the sector.

She said they were not calling for participation just because they were women, but rather because they had something to offer in sustaining the industry.

Meanwhile, Madam Olivia Gordor, a forklift operator at the Tema Port, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that working in the sector was not an easy thing, but with determination, women would achieve success.

“It’s just not too easy, but with determination, success is in your hands. If determined, no matter what people do, you won’t be discouraged but will be perceived as moving forward in the sector,” she said.

She added that women had a lot of potential but just needed a little push and encouragement from men, disclosing that even though she faced a lot of changes in her work, some men pulled her along and encouraged her to make it.