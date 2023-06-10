More people eulogize Prof Ama Ata Aidoo

Scores of people continue to throng the W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Centre to mourn with the family of Professor Ama Ata Aidoo, who died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at age 81.

Following the opening of a book of condolence at the Memorial Centre in Accra, people, including public figures, government officials, Civil Society Organizations representatives, stakeholders in the literary, publishing and performing arts industries, some from the diaspora, have since Wednesday been paying glowing tributes to the memory of the late Professor.

The family of the astute playwright, author and poet had announced that they would sit to receive mourners and sympathisers from yesterday, June 7, till today, June 9, from 10:00am to 3:00 pm each day.

The atmosphere at the Centre has been solemn with family members and sympathisers in mourning attires.

Prominent members in society, who signed the book of condolence on the first day included lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, a member of the advisory board of Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, a Former Chairman of the National Media Commission, Mr Kwaw Ansah, Ghanaian Filmaker and Madam Brigette Dzogbenuku, 2020 Presidential Candidate of the PPP.

Present at today’s signing was Prof Abeku Blankson, President, African University College of Communications (AUCC).

Nana Sandy Achampong, Director of the Ama Ata Aidoo Centre for Creative Writing, AUCC in Accra, said the late Professor’s contributions to the Centre and the literary industry could not be overlooked.

In eulogizing the renowned writer, Nana Achampong said Prof Aidoo had established a strong foundation that supported literacy, writing and reading, which would live beyond her passing.

He said the Ama Ata Aidoo Centre had since its establishment six years ago, published four anthropologies and unearth 60 new writers.

Some of the writers he said had had personal encounters with Prof Aidoo during her visits to the Centre.

He expressed condolences to Kinna Likimani, daughter of the late Professor and her immediate family, noting that Prof Ama Ata Aidoo’s family went beyond Kinna and the immediate family.

“Even though she won’t be physically present with us, her works and legacy will continue to be with us,” he added.

Born Christina Ama Aidoo on March 23, 1942, in Abeadzi Kyiakor, a small town near Saltpond in the Central Region of Ghana, she was considered one of the leading literary voices in Africa, and known for her insightful and powerful works that explored themes of feminism, gender roles, cultural identity and social issues.

Prof. Aidoo among many things has been known for her numerous plays, including “Anowa” (1970), a tragedy that explores the conflict between individual desires and societal expectations.

Her notable works include the novel “Our Sister Killjoy” (1977), which examines the experiences of an African woman living in Europe and reflects issues of colonialism and cultural identity.

Until her passing, Prof Ama Ata Aidoo, who had received recognition and awards for her contributions to literature and activism was the Life Chairperson of Ghana Association of Writers annual literary festival known as GAWBOFEST.