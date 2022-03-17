More People Get Training On How To Maximize Benefits Of ICT

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has trained over a thousand people at the various Digital Transformation Centres to help citizens maximize the use and benefits of Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment.

Beneficiaries included students, teachers, women and girls, youth, and members of the communities who are marginalized, as well as head porters, school dropouts, and school leavers.

The programme, which was made possible with the assistance of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), and Cisco, enabled individuals to maximize productivity by taking advantage of opportunities available in the ICT eco-space.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr Prince Ofosu Sefah, Administrator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIFEC, stated that the impact of ICTs was felt in every aspect of people’s daily lives, including education, health, commerce, agriculture, and even entertainment.

He said ICT was a critical factor in the economic and social development of every country because it had a positive impact on economic growth, productivity, and employment.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated ICT deployment efforts, demonstrated the urgency of ICT development.

This, Mr Sefah added, confirmed the Government’s Digitalization Agenda, which seeks to transform Ghana’s economy through the development of robust infrastructure to connect and include every citizen in the socioeconomic development process.

With the launch of the Rural Connectivity Programme, GIFEC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication and Digitization, had provided 2,016 rural sites to connect over 3.4 million citizens in underserved and unserved communities across the country, increasing Telecom Network Coverage to approximately 95 per cent.

According to Mr Sefah, ICT development was more than just telephony connectivity; it also necessitates the provision of facilities and equipment to support inclusiveness and skill enhancement.

In doing so, he stated that GIFEC had deployed computers and accessories to over 1,000 Basic, Junior, and Second Cycle Institutions across the country over the years to facilitate ICT teaching and learning.

He urged participants to use the skills they have gained from the training to improve their businesses, employability, and living standards for economic gain.

However, he lamented over the inadequacy of funds to support the training, and therefore appealed to philanthropists and other non-governmental organizations for assistance.

Mr Emmanuel Atta Ofori, Kwahu South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), praised GIFEC for the training and urged participants to use the digital slots obtained as a tool for contributing to the economy and improving their livelihoods.

He appealed to GIFEC to increase the number of beneficiaries over time so that more people could benefit from the training.