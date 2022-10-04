More people queue for power at Legon ECG sub-station

For the past three days, there have been long queues at the Legon sub-station of the Electricity Company of Ghana as Customers waited to purchase prepaid power for both domestic and commercial consumption.

While some said they did not go to church on Sunday just to acquire power, others also said they could not also go to work on Monday and Tuesday for the same purpose.

Officials of the Company had explained that the long queues were as a result of a nationwide jamming of the prepaid IT systems belonging to the Electricity Company, but customers are also frustrated that, they were unable to purchase power for their activities.

Notwithstanding the explanations that the ECG had given assurance that the system was now working, the Ghana News Agency’s visit to the Legon station revealed that there were still long queues although customers were being served.

Some Customers who spoke to the GNA at the station complained that they had slept in darkness, for over three days, while others complained that foodstuff stored in their refrigerators had gone bad as a result of long power outage.

Meanwhile, when the GNA contacted two of the Vendors to find out the progress of work, they declined to speak.

“Our major task now is to work hard to get these queues off and we shall do that in the next hours, was the only utterance of one of the Vendors, who pleaded anonymity.