More policemen deployed to ensure security in Kumawu

The Police Command at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region has deployed more men to patrol the various communities to avert any possible disturbances in the ongoing Kumawu by-election.

More than 500 police personnel on standby at the District Headquarters were deployed to various zones to serve as backup for those already manning the polling stations at about 1130 hours.

They were being positioned at strategic areas to perform duties as may be instructed by their commanders as part of the operations to ensure security and a peaceful election.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abass Aremeyao, the Director of Operations for the election, was seen issuing instructions to the personnel as they move to their respective duty posts.

He told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise had been smooth, so far, and assured that security would not be compromised to ensure the safety of all stakeholders until the end of the polls.

Security at the various polling stations has been impressive with not less than five officers stationed at each centre.

More than 33,000 registered voters are to cast their ballot at 75 polling stations across the constituency to elect a new Member of Parliament (MP) following the death of Philip Atta Basoah, the then MP, in March this year.

Four candidates are vying for the seat; Ernest Yaw Anim, New Patriotic Party, Kwasi Amankwaa, National Democratic Congress, and the two independent candidates, both bearing the name Kwaku Duah.