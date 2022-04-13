More Pregnant Women Dying Of High Blood Pressure – Doctor Reveals

Dr Theodore Boafor, a Consultant Obstetrician at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital says more pregnant women are dying of high blood pressure.

He has therefore advised expectant mothers to regularly check their blood pressure as they desire to watch their children grow.

He said a 2021 survey conducted in Accra indicated that the leading cause of death among women was high blood pressure and as such pregnant women must know their status to avoid any future occurrence.

Dr Boafor in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to commemorate National Safe Motherhood Day, said it was important for pregnant women to be on the lookout in case of any complications.

He said issues which affected women during this period were hemorrhage and called on family, friends, and Ghanaians at large to donate blood to assist in times of need.

The Obstetrician urged pregnant women to continue to adhere to antenatal and postnatal tips for their safety as well as the unborn.

The 2022 Safe Motherhood Day is on the theme “Remain at home amid coronavirus, protect mother and infant from coronavirus”.

April 11 is a day set aside by Indians to observe ‘The National Safe Motherhood Day’. It is celebrated annually to raise awareness about the need for adequate facilities and care that women need in due course of their pregnancy.

It also ensures that pregnant women, new mothers, and their families have access to proper pre-natal, delivery and post-natal cares.

The day was launched in 2003 by the White Ribbon Alliance (WRAI) after the union government agreed to designate April 11 as the National Safe Motherhood Day on the request of the WRAI. The Day was first marked by Indians, but it is now celebrated globally.

It aims at reducing maternal mortality rate by 2030.

Statistics from the World Health Organization has shown that 830 women die daily from preventable causes associated with pregnancy. Maternal mortality rates in deprived nations may reach 99 per cent.

Hence, the Programme was backed to create awareness and work towards Sustainable Development Goals to lower global maternal mortality to less than 70 per 100,000 live births.

The Day also seeks to eradicate child marriage as it may be an indirect cause of maternal deaths. Women living in distant places suffer during pregnancy due to lack of support from their families.

While observing this day, women become more aware of maintaining their health and taking proper safety measures to avoid risks during pregnancy.