The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) has been assured of a regular supply of premix fuel to artisanal fishers.

She said as of July 2020, a total of 57, 0640500 litters of premix fuel were supplied to 300 landing beaches across the country, indicating the government’s commitment to the sector.

Premix fuel, a subsidized petroleum product, is a key fishing input used by artisanal fishers in the capture fisheries to power out board motors for their fishing expeditions.

Mrs. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development said the effective and efficient management of the allocation, distribution, and sale of the premix fuel was key to improving fish production since the majority of premix fuel users were from the artisanal sector.

The Minister said this in Accra on Wednesday when she took her turn at the meet- the -press series to outline interventions rolled out by the Akufo-Addo government to boost the aquaculture sub-sector and its contribution to job creation.

Mrs. Quaye said the Ministry, through the National Premix Fuel Secretariat (NPFS) would continue to supply premix fuel to artisanal fishers to enhance fishing expedition.

She said the sector was currently implementing the Canoe Identification System (CIS), a tracking device for premix fuel bulk road vehicles.

The CIS will allow canoe owners to purchase premix fuel with unique cards.

“We will soon introduce a Fuel Dispensing and Monitoring System (FDMS) to ensure transparent, accurate declaration of proceeds from the sale of premix fuel and prevent occasional spillage leading to environmental pollution, elimination of middlemen, and financial losses to the government,” she added.

On the implementation and dissemination of improved fish processing facilities, the Minister said a total of 500 “Ahotor ovens” had been distributed to fish processes and presently, 80 units are being constructed for distribution before the end of the year to ensure the processes produced high quality smoked fish for the domestic and international market.

Mrs Quaye said Government was partnering the Republic of South Korea to provide three ice plants and cold storage facilities, to some fishing communities to reduce post-harvest loses.

Mrs Quaye said the Anomabo Fisheries College was almost complete and would be made operational during the 2020/2021 academic year.

She said the first phase of the College, comprising the administration, laboratory, and classroom and hostel blocks were 93 per cent complete.

The Minister added that the Ministry was collaborating with the University of Cape Coast and the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly to ensure the completion of the critical components of the college.

She said the fisheries sector was faced with the over exploitation of fisheries resources as a result of open access for artisanal fishermen and the use of an illegal fishing method such as light fishing, and fishing with dynamites and chemicals.